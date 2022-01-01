Cappuccino in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about Graze Kitchen
Graze Kitchen
7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas
|CAPPUCCINO
|$4.50
double espresso, steamed oatmilk, foam
More about Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe
7365 South Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas
|Cappuccino
|$3.95
More about Golden Fog Coffee
Golden Fog Coffee
1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
8oz - Dark Moon Nova espresso with steamed milk and generous foam
More about Toast Society
Toast Society
6005 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas
|12oz Cappuccino
|$3.75
|16oz Cappuccino
|$4.25
|16oz Cappuccino
|$4.25
More about The Coffee Class
The Coffee Class
8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS
|Cappuccino (8oz)
|$4.50
Double espresso made with milk that has been frothed up with pressurized steam. 8oz