Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve caprese salad

Item pic

 

Stallone's Italian Eatery

467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#12 Caprese Salad$8.99
House Made Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil, and finished with a Balsamic drizzle
#12 Caprese Salad$10.79
House Made Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil, and finished with a Balsamic drizzle
More about Stallone's Italian Eatery
Item pic

 

Pampas Las Vegas

3663 S Las Vegas Blvd #610, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caprese Salad$11.99
More about Pampas Las Vegas
cfbe663b-cf98-4019-a2db-6c41f9b8a164 image

 

Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen

8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad (GF/VEG)$13.00
More about Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
a2932284-9837-42d9-8c35-fbaeaeeedf15 image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Via Brasil Steakhouse

1225 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
Salad Caprese$10.99
Mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic reduction
More about Via Brasil Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$14.45
Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Balsamic Reduction, Shaved Parmesan, Capers, Basil
More about Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
Item pic

PASTA • STEAKS

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails

7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$14.00
basil pesto, cherry tomatoes, crostini
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails
Banner pic

 

Martino's Italian Kitchen

8241 S Fort Apache Rd #101, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$9.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and basil on a bed of lettuce with Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about Martino's Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Tarantino’s Vegan

7960 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$9.40
Tomatoes | Cashew Mozzarella | Basil Balsamic Reduction | Basil
More about Tarantino’s Vegan

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Caesar Salad

Green Beans

Fried Ravioli

Shrimp Tacos

Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Salad

Chicken Pasta

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston