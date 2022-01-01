Caprese salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve caprese salad
Stallone's Italian Eatery
467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas
|#12 Caprese Salad
|$8.99
House Made Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil, and finished with a Balsamic drizzle
|#12 Caprese Salad
|$10.79
House Made Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil, and finished with a Balsamic drizzle
Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas
|Caprese Salad (GF/VEG)
|$13.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Via Brasil Steakhouse
1225 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas
|Salad Caprese
|$10.99
Mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic reduction
Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas
|Caprese Salad
|$14.45
Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Balsamic Reduction, Shaved Parmesan, Capers, Basil
PASTA • STEAKS
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails
7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Caprese Salad
|$14.00
basil pesto, cherry tomatoes, crostini
Martino's Italian Kitchen
8241 S Fort Apache Rd #101, Las Vegas
|Caprese Salad
|$9.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and basil on a bed of lettuce with Vinaigrette Dressing.