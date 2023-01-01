Caramel cake in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve caramel cake
Almond & Oat - St Rose
10445 Spencer Street, Las Vegas
|Caramel Cake Batter Latte (Iced)
|$5.00
Double espresso with milk, caramel, house cake batter syrup.
The Coffee Class
8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS
|Caramel Cake Batter Latte (Hot)
|$4.50
Delicious housemade cake batter syrup, caramel, milk of your choice and espresso with whip cream
|Caramel Cake Batter Latte (Iced)
|$5.50
Delicious housemade cake batter syrup, caramel, milk of your choice and espresso with whip cream
|Banana Walnut Caramel Bundt Cake (Slice)
|$6.00
Banana bundt cake, with a caramel rum swirl, with cream cheese icing and candied walnuts