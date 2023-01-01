Carbonara in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve carbonara
More about Carson Kitchen DTLV
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Carson Kitchen DTLV
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Carbonara
|$16.00
pancetta, pecorino cheese
More about Spaghetty Western
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Spaghetty Western
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas
|Pasta Carbonara
|$18.95
More about Marie Callender's #239
Marie Callender's #239
3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara
|$17.49
Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce blended with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas, and parmesan cheese, then topped with fresh parsley.
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara - Las Vegas, NV
PIZZA
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara - Las Vegas, NV
9350 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Pizza Carbonara
|$17.00
Crushed tomatoes, pancetta, egg, cracked pepper, parmigiano, mozzarella, basil, olive oil
More about Marie Callender's #293
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara
|$17.49
Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce blended with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas, and parmesan cheese, then topped with fresh parsley.