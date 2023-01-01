Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve carbonara

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carson Kitchen DTLV

124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (2739 reviews)
Takeout
Carbonara$16.00
pancetta, pecorino cheese
More about Carson Kitchen DTLV
Spaghetty Western image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Spaghetty Western

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2572 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta Carbonara$18.95
More about Spaghetty Western
Item pic

 

Marie Callender's #239

3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara$17.49
Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce blended with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas, and parmesan cheese, then topped with fresh parsley.
More about Marie Callender's #239
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara image

PIZZA

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara - Las Vegas, NV

9350 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1124 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Carbonara$17.00
Crushed tomatoes, pancetta, egg, cracked pepper, parmigiano, mozzarella, basil, olive oil
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara - Las Vegas, NV
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara$17.49
Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce blended with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas, and parmesan cheese, then topped with fresh parsley.
More about Marie Callender's #293
Consumer pic

 

Rustic House

8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Carbonara$25.00
Bacon, with fresh Prosciutto, Garlic, and Pecorino Cheese, served with a creamy carbonara sauce
More about Rustic House

