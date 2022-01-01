Carne asada in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants that serve carne asada

Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Steak FAJITAS$24.50
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds
Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri$22.50
w/ guacamole + mushrooms + pickled red onions
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave image

 

Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave

8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Fries$12.00
Grilled Steak, Fries, 3 Cheese, Chile Lime Salt, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Sarandeada Sauce
More about Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
Tacos & Beer image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos & Beer

3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4658 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada$4.50
grilled skirt steak, refried beans, cascabel salsa, guac, pico, queso
More about Tacos & Beer
Carne Asada Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond

8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (402 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$5.00
Marinated beef chuck, topped with pico de gallo and guacamole
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
Carne Asada Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$1.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Carne Asada Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
More about Tacotarian
Item pic

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Carne Asada Tacos$19.45
Achiote Rubbed Skirt Steak, Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Radish, Sautéed Peppers, Onions, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Carne Asada Taco image

FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Carne Asada Taco$1.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
More about Tacotarian
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$15.99
carne asada, chihuahua cheese, avocado, cilantro crema
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
Carne Asada Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard

1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (1867 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$5.00
Marinated beef chuck, topped with pico de gallo and guacamole
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard

