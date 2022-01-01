Carne asada in Las Vegas
Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Carne Asada Steak FAJITAS
|$24.50
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds
Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
|Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri
|$22.50
w/ guacamole + mushrooms + pickled red onions
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Carne Asada Fries
|$12.00
Grilled Steak, Fries, 3 Cheese, Chile Lime Salt, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Sarandeada Sauce
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos & Beer
3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
|Carne Asada
|$4.50
grilled skirt steak, refried beans, cascabel salsa, guac, pico, queso
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.00
Marinated beef chuck, topped with pico de gallo and guacamole
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Carne Asada Taco
|$1.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
|Carne Asada Taco
|$2.75
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|3 Carne Asada Tacos
|$19.45
Achiote Rubbed Skirt Steak, Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Radish, Sautéed Peppers, Onions, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas
|Carne Asada Taco
|$2.75
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
|Carne Asada Taco
|$1.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.99
carne asada, chihuahua cheese, avocado, cilantro crema