Carne asada burritos in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve carne asada burritos
More about The Taco Stand - Las Vegas
The Taco Stand - Las Vegas
3616 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD, LAS VEGAS
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$9.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Grilled Carne Asada Steak Burrito
|$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin
SANDWICHES
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Grilled Carne Asada Steak Burrito
|$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with cheddar, cotija & green onions.