Carne asada burritos in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve carne asada burritos

CARNE ASADA BURRITO image

 

The Taco Stand - Las Vegas

3616 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$9.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
More about The Taco Stand - Las Vegas
Item pic

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Carne Asada Steak Burrito$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Carne Asada Steak Burrito$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin

