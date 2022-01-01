Carne asada tacos in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.00
Marinated beef chuck, topped with pico de gallo and guacamole
More about Tacotarian
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Carne Asada Taco
|$1.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
|Carne Asada Taco
|$2.75
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|3 Carne Asada Tacos
|$19.45
Achiote Rubbed Skirt Steak, Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Radish, Sautéed Peppers, Onions, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
More about Tacotarian
FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas
|Carne Asada Taco
|$2.75
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
|Carne Asada Taco
|$1.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico