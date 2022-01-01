Chai lattes in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chai lattes
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Masala Chai Latte
Creamy Masala Chai - add an espresso shot or two for a delicious pick me up.
Golden Fog Coffee
1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas
|Prana Chai Latte
|$5.75
12oz - Loose leaf black tea and whole spices steeped with agave and hot water, and combined with steamed milk.
Prana Chai Ingredients: premium black tea, agave syrup, cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, cloves, peppercorn, ginger root.
Founders Coffee - Durango
6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Chai Latte
Toast Society
6005 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas
|12oz Chai Latte
|$4.25
|16oz Chai Tea Latte
|$4.75
|12oz Chai Latte
|$4.25
DONUTS
Wicked Donuts
9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
|Dirty Chai Tea Latte LG
|$5.75
|Chai Tea Latte RG
|$3.95
The Coffee Class
8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS
|Chai Tea Latte (Iced)
|$5.50
Chai tea with milk. Optional sweetener
|Shaken Chai Latte (Iced)
|$6.50
Spicy chai with milk of your choice, shaken. Creamy frothy texture and spicy.
|Chai Tea Latte (Hot)
|$4.50
Chai Tea, steamed milk. Optional sweetener.