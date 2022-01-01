Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chai lattes

500 Grand Cafe image

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Masala Chai Latte
Creamy Masala Chai - add an espresso shot or two for a delicious pick me up.
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Item pic

 

Golden Fog Coffee

1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Prana Chai Latte$5.75
12oz - Loose leaf black tea and whole spices steeped with agave and hot water, and combined with steamed milk.
Prana Chai Ingredients: premium black tea, agave syrup, cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, cloves, peppercorn, ginger root.
More about Golden Fog Coffee
Founders Coffee - Durango image

 

Founders Coffee - Durango

6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte
More about Founders Coffee - Durango
Toast Society image

 

Toast Society

6005 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
12oz Chai Latte$4.25
16oz Chai Tea Latte$4.75
12oz Chai Latte$4.25
More about Toast Society
Wicked Donuts image

DONUTS

Wicked Donuts

9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Dirty Chai Tea Latte LG$5.75
Chai Tea Latte RG$3.95
More about Wicked Donuts
Item pic

 

The Coffee Class

8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea Latte (Iced)$5.50
Chai tea with milk. Optional sweetener
Shaken Chai Latte (Iced)$6.50
Spicy chai with milk of your choice, shaken. Creamy frothy texture and spicy.
Chai Tea Latte (Hot)$4.50
Chai Tea, steamed milk. Optional sweetener.
More about The Coffee Class
Banner pic

 

Baguette Cafe Sunset

8359 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHAI LATTE$5.95
More about Baguette Cafe Sunset

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Fish And Chips

Steak Salad

Macaroni Salad

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Garlic Cheese Bread

Crepes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston