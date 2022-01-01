Cheesecake in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve cheesecake
Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas
|Banana cheesecake
|$10.00
with Italian meringue
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe
7365 South Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas
|Blueberry Cheesecake Crepe
|$6.00
Blueberry Compote, Cream Cheese, Custard Cream, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served cold.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Spaghetty Western
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$6.95
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
9635 S Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas
|5 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115, Las Vegas
|Tokyo Cheesecake (PRE-ORDER)
|$10.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Trattoria Italia
9905 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas Valley
|Cheesecake
|$7.00
Traditional cheesecake, served by the slice.
Ser Veh Zah Bottle Shop
1301 S Commerce St #130, Las Vegas
|Burley Oak Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake Jream 16z Can
|$9.00