Cheesecake in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants that serve cheesecake

Banana cheesecake image

 

Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen

8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana cheesecake$10.00
with Italian meringue
Blueberry Cheesecake Crepe image

 

Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe

7365 South Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Cheesecake Crepe$6.00
Blueberry Compote, Cream Cheese, Custard Cream, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served cold.
Spaghetty Western image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Spaghetty Western

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2572 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$6.95
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

9635 S Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (802 reviews)
Takeout
5 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites
Tokyo Cheesecake (PRE-ORDER) image

 

Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes

7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tokyo Cheesecake (PRE-ORDER)$10.00
Trattoria Italia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Trattoria Italia

9905 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas Valley

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$7.00
Traditional cheesecake, served by the slice.
Ser Veh Zah Bottle Shop image

 

Ser Veh Zah Bottle Shop

1301 S Commerce St #130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burley Oak Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake Jream 16z Can$9.00
Item pic

 

Cafe 86- Las Vegas

5697 S. Jones Blvd unit 140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ube Crack Cheesecake$3.99
Our deliciously creamy ube cheesecake sitting on top of a buttery Skyflakes crust.
