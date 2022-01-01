Cheesy bread in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve cheesy bread
More about Manizza's
Manizza's
6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas
|Cheesy Bread
|$7.29
Our six-cheese blend is baked to perfection and topped with a combination of Italian spices. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Lucino's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|Vegan Garlic Cheesy Bread
|$7.99
More about The Pizza Press
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
More about Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
9320 W. Flamingo Rd. ste #2, Las Vegas
|Cheesy Bread Sticks (12)
|$8.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
|Angelina's 10" Cheesy Bread
|$8.99