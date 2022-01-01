Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesy bread in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve cheesy bread

Manizza's image

 

Manizza's

6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesy Bread$7.29
Our six-cheese blend is baked to perfection and topped with a combination of Italian spices. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Manizza's
Lucino's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Garlic Cheesy Bread$7.99
More about Lucino's Pizza
Garlic Cheesy Bread ^ image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
More about The Pizza Press
Item pic

 

Fries 'n Pies

4503 Paradise Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Bread$12.00
More about Fries 'n Pies
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Flamingo

9320 W. Flamingo Rd. ste #2, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesy Bread Sticks (12)$8.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern

5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Angelina's 10" Cheesy Bread$8.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Rainbow

7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesy Bread Sticks (12)$8.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Rainbow

