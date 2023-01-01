Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago dogs in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicago dogs

Consumer pic

 

Windy City Chicago Style Pizza

3655 South Durango Ave., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicago Style Dog$5.50
Relish, diced onion, pickle spear, 2 half slice tomato, sport peppers & celery salt on a poppy seed bun
More about Windy City Chicago Style Pizza
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango

3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Vienna Hot Dog with Fries (Chicago Style)$5.95
(1) Vienna hot dog served Chicago style with tomatoes, onions, relish, mustard, celery salt and sport peppers on a poppyseed bun served with french fries.
More about Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Cheesecake

Potstickers

Buffalo Wings

Curry Chicken

Cake

Crispy Chicken

Noodle Soup

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 3.9 (26 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1067 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1017 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston