Chicken biryani in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken biryani
Clove Indian cuisine & Bar - 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A
Clove Indian cuisine & Bar - 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A
7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A, Las Vegas
|CHICKEN BIRYANI
|$17.00
Long grained basmati rice flavored with saffron and cooked with succulent pieces of chicken lightly spiced.
Naan & Curry - Rhodes Ranch
Naan & Curry - Rhodes Ranch
7425 S Durango Dr Suite 103, Las Vegas
|Chicken Biryani
|$17.00
Aromatic Indian dish where tender marinated chicken is layered with fragrant basmati rice, infused with exotic spices, and slow-cooked to perfection. Served with Raita (yogurt).
Naan & Curry - Summerlin (Takeout)
Naan & Curry - Summerlin (Takeout)
2950 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas
|Chicken Biryani
|$16.00
Aromatic Indian dish where tender marinated chicken is layered with fragrant basmati rice, infused with exotic spices, and slow-cooked to perfection. Served with Raita (yogurt).