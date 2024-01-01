Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Item pic

 

Clove Indian cuisine & Bar - 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A

7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN BIRYANI$17.00
Long grained basmati rice flavored with saffron and cooked with succulent pieces of chicken lightly spiced.
More about Clove Indian cuisine & Bar - 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A
Item pic

 

Naan & Curry - Rhodes Ranch

7425 S Durango Dr Suite 103, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Biryani$17.00
Aromatic Indian dish where tender marinated chicken is layered with fragrant basmati rice, infused with exotic spices, and slow-cooked to perfection. Served with Raita (yogurt).
More about Naan & Curry - Rhodes Ranch
Item pic

 

Naan & Curry - Summerlin (Takeout)

2950 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Biryani$16.00
Aromatic Indian dish where tender marinated chicken is layered with fragrant basmati rice, infused with exotic spices, and slow-cooked to perfection. Served with Raita (yogurt).
More about Naan & Curry - Summerlin (Takeout)

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Bison Burgers

Avocado Toast

Drunken Noodles

Baked Mac And Cheese

Vegetable Biryani

Rigatoni

Curry

Miso Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 3.9 (24 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (88 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (815 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (392 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston