Chicken burritos in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Burrito
|$17.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Downtown Summerlin
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|Kids Chicken, & Bean Burrito
|$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Spring Valley
9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Kids Chicken, & Bean Burrito
|$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
BBQ Mexicana
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Avocado Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
mesquite smoked chicken, crispy potatoes, avocado, red rice, cilantro coleslaw, black beans, avocado cream
|Avocado Chicken Burrito Tray
|$85.00
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Centennial
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Kids Chicken, & Bean Burrito
|$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Green Valley
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Kids Chicken, & Bean Burrito
|$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Luchador - Mountains Edge
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Fajita Burrito Chicken
|$16.49
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES
Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin
3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
|Chicken-BURRITO
|$10.25
SANDWICHES
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Burrito
|$17.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.