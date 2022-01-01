Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Item pic

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Burrito$17.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Downtown Summerlin

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken, & Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Downtown Summerlin
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Spring Valley

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken, & Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Spring Valley
Avocado Chicken Burrito image

 

BBQ Mexicana

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Chicken Burrito$14.00
mesquite smoked chicken, crispy potatoes, avocado, red rice, cilantro coleslaw, black beans, avocado cream
Avocado Chicken Burrito Tray$85.00
More about BBQ Mexicana
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Centennial

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken, & Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Centennial
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Green Valley

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken, & Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Green Valley
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Luchador - Mountains Edge

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Burrito Chicken$16.49
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Luchador - Mountains Edge
Dona Maria Tamales image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES

Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin

3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Chicken-BURRITO$10.25
More about Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Burrito$17.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin

