Chicken katsu in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV

4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$11.99
Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
Makai Island Grill image

 

Makai Island Grill

1932 Rock Springs Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$3.99
Chicken Katsu (Small)$19.99
Chicken Katsu (Large)$65.99
More about Makai Island Grill
Makai Island Grill image

 

Makai Island Grill

5095 Blue Diamond Road Suite 125, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$3.99
Chicken Katsu (Small)$19.99
Chicken Katsu (Large)$65.99
More about Makai Island Grill
Consumer pic

 

Makai Island Grill

7930 W. Tropical Parkway Suite 140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$3.99
Chicken Katsu (Small)$19.99
Chicken Katsu (Large)$65.99
More about Makai Island Grill
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$11.99
Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
Makai Island Grill image

 

Makai Island Grill

5165 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$3.99
Chicken Katsu (Small)$19.99
Chicken Katsu (Large)$65.99
More about Makai Island Grill
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$11.99
Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston

4466 E CHARLESTON BLVD, LAS VEGAS Q

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$11.99
Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston

