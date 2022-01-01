Chicken katsu in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken katsu
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas
|Chicken Katsu
|$11.99
Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.
Makai Island Grill
1932 Rock Springs Drive, Las Vegas
|Chicken Katsu
|$3.99
|Chicken Katsu (Small)
|$19.99
|Chicken Katsu (Large)
|$65.99
Makai Island Grill
5095 Blue Diamond Road Suite 125, Las Vegas
|Chicken Katsu
|$3.99
|Chicken Katsu (Small)
|$19.99
|Chicken Katsu (Large)
|$65.99
Makai Island Grill
7930 W. Tropical Parkway Suite 140, Las Vegas
|Chicken Katsu
|$3.99
|Chicken Katsu (Small)
|$19.99
|Chicken Katsu (Large)
|$65.99
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Chicken Katsu
|$11.99
Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.
Makai Island Grill
5165 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas
|Chicken Katsu
|$3.99
|Chicken Katsu (Small)
|$19.99
|Chicken Katsu (Large)
|$65.99
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS
|Chicken Katsu
|$11.99
Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.