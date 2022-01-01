Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken marsala

John Cutter image

 

John Cutter

11770 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$22.00
Pan seared chicken breast, mushrooms, marsala sauce served with fettuccine pasta and garlic toast.
More about John Cutter
Item pic

 

Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen

8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Marsala$26.00
served with vegetables of the day
More about Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango

3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$22.95
Boneless chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce, both sweet and savory to hit all your taste buds! Served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or penne with marinara or same sauce as the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
More about Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango

