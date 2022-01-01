Chicken marsala in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken marsala
More about John Cutter
John Cutter
11770 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Chicken Marsala
|$22.00
Pan seared chicken breast, mushrooms, marsala sauce served with fettuccine pasta and garlic toast.
More about Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas
|Chicken Marsala
|$26.00
served with vegetables of the day
More about Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas
|Chicken Marsala
|$22.95
Boneless chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce, both sweet and savory to hit all your taste buds! Served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or penne with marinara or same sauce as the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.