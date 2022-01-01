Chicken pasta in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Twisted Sourdough Pizza
9500 S. eastern ste 170, Las Vegas
|23. Pasta Chicken Alfredo Cone
|$7.99
chicken alfredo sauce with pasta in our sourdough cone topped with cheese
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas
|Chicken Parm with Pasta
|$18.00
Breaded and fried vegan chicken, marinara and mozzarella, served on a bed of linguine marinara
Rustic House
8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Cajun Chicken Penne Pasta
|$22.00
Cajun chicken, tomatoes, creamy cheese sauce, garlic toast. (*substitute shrimp $6)