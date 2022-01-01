Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Twisted Sourdough Pizza image

PIZZA

Twisted Sourdough Pizza

9500 S. eastern ste 170, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
23. Pasta Chicken Alfredo Cone$7.99
chicken alfredo sauce with pasta in our sourdough cone topped with cheese
More about Twisted Sourdough Pizza
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen image

 

Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen

7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parm with Pasta$18.00
Breaded and fried vegan chicken, marinara and mozzarella, served on a bed of linguine marinara
More about Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Rustic House

8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Penne Pasta$22.00
Cajun chicken, tomatoes, creamy cheese sauce, garlic toast. (*substitute shrimp $6)
More about Rustic House
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston

5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pasta Diablo$17.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston

