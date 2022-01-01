Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken piccata in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken piccata

Item pic

 

Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen

8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Piccata$26.00
served with vegetables of the day
More about Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
Amore Taste of Chicago image

SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango

3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$21.95
Boneless chicken breast, sautéed with parsley, capers and white wine and lemon sauce, very light yet still savory and delicious, an Italian classic! Served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or Penne with marinara or the same sauce the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
More about Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
Item pic

PASTA • STEAKS

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge

7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Piccata$23.00
chicken, garlic white wine lemon butter, mushrooms, capers, spaghetti
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge

