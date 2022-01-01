Chicken piccata in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken piccata
Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104, las vegas
|Chicken Piccata
|$26.00
served with vegetables of the day
SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas
|Chicken Piccata
|$21.95
Boneless chicken breast, sautéed with parsley, capers and white wine and lemon sauce, very light yet still savory and delicious, an Italian classic! Served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or Penne with marinara or the same sauce the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.