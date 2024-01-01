Chicken pitas in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken pitas
Yanni's Greek Grill
9620 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$10.99
Chicken Shawarma Pita w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tahini Sauce wrapped inside a Pita
|Chicken Pita
|$10.99
Chicken Gyro Meat w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tzatziki Sauce wrapped inside of a Pita
Yannis Gyros -
9770 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas
|Chicken Kabob Pita
|$12.99
HUMMUS - Boca Park
1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas
|PITA Grilled Chicken Kabob
|$15.78
Skewered Flame Grilled Chicken Breast marinated in-house spices and yogurt
|PITA Honey Harissa Chicken
|$14.78
A savory sweet, all natural chicken, marinated in a tomato stew with a nice, yet subtle, harissa spice finish.
|PITA Chicken
|$14.99
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
HUMMUS - Rainbow
7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|PITA Grilled Chicken Kabob
|$15.78
Skewered Flame Grilled Chicken Breast marinated in-house spices and yogurt
|PITA Honey Harissa Chicken
|$14.78
A savory sweet, all natural chicken, marinated in a tomato stew with a nice, yet subtle, harissa spice finish.
|PITA Chicken
|$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.