Chicken pitas in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Yanni's Greek Grill

9620 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Pita$10.99
Chicken Shawarma Pita w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tahini Sauce wrapped inside a Pita
Chicken Pita$10.99
Chicken Gyro Meat w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tzatziki Sauce wrapped inside of a Pita
More about Yanni's Greek Grill
Yannis Gyros -

9770 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Kabob Pita$12.99
More about Yannis Gyros -
HUMMUS - Boca Park

1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PITA Grilled Chicken Kabob$15.78
Skewered Flame Grilled Chicken Breast marinated in-house spices and yogurt
PITA Honey Harissa Chicken$14.78
A savory sweet, all natural chicken, marinated in a tomato stew with a nice, yet subtle, harissa spice finish.
PITA Chicken$14.99
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
More about HUMMUS - Boca Park
HUMMUS - Rainbow

7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PITA Grilled Chicken Kabob$15.78
Skewered Flame Grilled Chicken Breast marinated in-house spices and yogurt
PITA Honey Harissa Chicken$14.78
A savory sweet, all natural chicken, marinated in a tomato stew with a nice, yet subtle, harissa spice finish.
PITA Chicken$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
More about HUMMUS - Rainbow

