Chicken pizza in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Manizza's
6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas
|Large (14") BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$16.79
A perfect blend of sweet and savory. Chicken bites, caramelized red onion and cilantro resting on a base of sweet Memphis BBQ Sauce.
|Personal (10") BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$12.69
A perfect blend of sweet and savory. Chicken bites, caramelized red onion and cilantro resting on a base of sweet Memphis BBQ Sauce.
|Extra Large (16") BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$20.79
A perfect blend of sweet and savory. Chicken bites, caramelized red onion and cilantro resting on a base of sweet Memphis BBQ Sauce.
PIZZA
Twisted Sourdough Pizza
9500 S. eastern ste 170, Las Vegas
|Buffalo Chicken thin crust circle pizza
|$24.99
Premium white meat chicken topped with our twisted buffalo sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|16" Chicken Parm Pizza
|$18.99
Topped with hand breaded sliced chicken breast, basil, parm cheese, and mozzarella cheese!
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas
|Barbeque Chicken Pizza 10 in
|$14.95
chicken breast, sweet barbecue sauce, red onions, mozzarella
Fries 'n Pies
4503 Paradise Road, Las Vegas
|12" Cajun Chicken Pizza
|$15.00
|12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$14.50
|12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$15.00
Napoli Pizza - Nellis
765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas
|16 inch Pizza w/ 1 topping, (20) Chicken Wings & 2 Liter Soda
|$36.99
Angelina's Pizza - Russell
6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas
|1. 18" One Top. Pizza and 10 Chicken Fingers
|$33.99
|16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$21.99
|9. 24" One Top. Pizza, 20 Chicken Wings, 2 Liter Soda
|$45.99
Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
|24" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$31.99
|14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$19.99
|1. 18" One Top. Pizza and 10 Chicken Fingers
|$33.99
Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$19.99
Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston
5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
|1. 18" One Top. Pizza and 10 Chicken Fingers
|$33.99
|9. 24" One Top. Pizza, 20 Chicken Wings, 2 Liter Soda
|$45.99
|21. 14" One Topping Pizza and 10 Chicken Wings
|$21.99
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Above the Crust Pizza
7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas
|Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$22.95
BBQ sauce, breaded chicken, and red onions
|Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$14.95
BBQ sauce, breaded chicken, and red onions
|Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$22.95
Buffalo ranch base, and buffalo breaded chicken