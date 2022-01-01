Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Manizza's

6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large (14") BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.79
A perfect blend of sweet and savory. Chicken bites, caramelized red onion and cilantro resting on a base of sweet Memphis BBQ Sauce.
Personal (10") BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.69
A perfect blend of sweet and savory. Chicken bites, caramelized red onion and cilantro resting on a base of sweet Memphis BBQ Sauce.
Extra Large (16") BBQ Chicken Pizza$20.79
A perfect blend of sweet and savory. Chicken bites, caramelized red onion and cilantro resting on a base of sweet Memphis BBQ Sauce.
More about Manizza's
Twisted Sourdough Pizza image

PIZZA

Twisted Sourdough Pizza

9500 S. eastern ste 170, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken thin crust circle pizza$24.99
Premium white meat chicken topped with our twisted buffalo sauce
More about Twisted Sourdough Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
16" Chicken Parm Pizza$18.99
Topped with hand breaded sliced chicken breast, basil, parm cheese, and mozzarella cheese!
More about Lucino's Pizza
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Barbeque Chicken Pizza 10 in$14.95
chicken breast, sweet barbecue sauce, red onions, mozzarella
More about Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
Item pic

 

Fries 'n Pies

4503 Paradise Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Cajun Chicken Pizza$15.00
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.50
12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$15.00
More about Fries 'n Pies
Restaurant banner

 

Napoli Pizza - Nellis

765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
16 inch Pizza w/ 1 topping, (20) Chicken Wings & 2 Liter Soda$36.99
More about Napoli Pizza - Nellis
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizza - Russell

6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1. 18" One Top. Pizza and 10 Chicken Fingers$33.99
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.99
9. 24" One Top. Pizza, 20 Chicken Wings, 2 Liter Soda$45.99
More about Angelina's Pizza - Russell
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern

5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
24" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$31.99
14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$19.99
1. 18" One Top. Pizza and 10 Chicken Fingers$33.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Rainbow

7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston

5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1. 18" One Top. Pizza and 10 Chicken Fingers$33.99
9. 24" One Top. Pizza, 20 Chicken Wings, 2 Liter Soda$45.99
21. 14" One Topping Pizza and 10 Chicken Wings$21.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Above the Crust Pizza

7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$22.95
BBQ sauce, breaded chicken, and red onions
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.95
BBQ sauce, breaded chicken, and red onions
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.95
Buffalo ranch base, and buffalo breaded chicken
More about Above the Crust Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Caprese Salad

Beef Salad

Pancakes

Fried Rice

Collard Greens

Baked Ziti

Cobbler

Chai Tea

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston