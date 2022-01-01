Chicken salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken salad
Munch Box
6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas
|Munch Box Avocado Chicken Salad large
|$11.99
Organic greens, avocado, tomatoes, chicken
|Chicken caeser salad large
|$11.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons, Parmesan cheese and ceaser dressing
|Chicken Caeser salad small
|$9.99

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas
|Sesame Soy Chicken Salad
|$10.49
Lettuce, carrots, and tomato topped with chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, sesame seed and soy dressing.
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.50
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken Salad EC
|Grilled Chicken Salad C
|Grilled Chicken Salad P
Manizza's
6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.49
Jazz up your Caesar with fried chicken!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken Salad C
|Grilled Chicken Salad P
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken Salad EC
|Grilled Chicken Salad C
|Grilled Chicken Salad P
Marie Callender's #239
3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Chicken Salad
|$11.99
chicken milanesa, romaine, cheddar, corn, pico, avocado, chipotle ranch dressing
Founders Coffee - Durango
6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.75
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.75
Chicken salad (made from jackfruit) with celery, green onions , almonds and grapes on a fresh tomato tortilla with lettuce.
Vegas Poke Company
9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, red cabbage, romaine lettuce, green onions, cilantro, shredded carrots, sliced almonds, wonton strips, mandarin orange slices, and Asian sesame dressing served on the side.
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken Salad EC
|Grilled Chicken Salad C
|Grilled Chicken Salad P
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad
|$13.99
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$13.99
|Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
|$13.99

FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas
|Chicken Salad
|$11.99

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES
Dona Maria Tamales
3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.95
grilled chicken breast over a bed of romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
18bin
107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Fried Chicken Ceasar Salad
|$12.50
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Fried Chicken Tender Salad
|$15.95
crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit
w/ Mama's comeback dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.00
Marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and-croutons, topped with crispy buffalo chicken strips
Lemongrass & Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Sliced chicken tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas
4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$16.00
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
6115 S.Fort Apache Rd #100, Las Vegas
|Chicken Kebab Salad
|$12.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, and pita. Topped with grilled chicken breast kebab.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS
|Sesame Soy Chicken Salad
|$10.49
Lettuce, carrots, and tomato topped with chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, sesame seed and soy dressing.
SEAFOOD
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Sliced chicken, lettuce, red onion and tomato seasoned with spicy lime dressing
FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES
McMullan's Irish Pub
4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas
|Ann's Blackened Chicken Salad.
|$14.00
Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Corn, Carrots, Cucumber, crispy Onion & our Creole Mustard Dressing
Lemongrass & Lime
11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Sliced chicken tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing
Tacotarian
5025 Blue Diamond Road Suite 111, Las Vegas
|Chicken Salad
|$11.99

Unique Eat's
3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.95
Housemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a warm, flaky croissant
