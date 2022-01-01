Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Munch Box

6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Munch Box Avocado Chicken Salad large$11.99
Organic greens, avocado, tomatoes, chicken
Chicken caeser salad large$11.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons, Parmesan cheese and ceaser dressing
Chicken Caeser salad small$9.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons, Parmesan cheese and ceaser dressing
More about Munch Box
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV

4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Soy Chicken Salad$10.49
Lettuce, carrots, and tomato topped with chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, sesame seed and soy dressing.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
Item pic

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.50
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad EC
Grilled Chicken Salad C
Grilled Chicken Salad P
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Manizza's image

 

Manizza's

6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.49
Jazz up your Caesar with fried chicken!
More about Manizza's
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad C
Grilled Chicken Salad P
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad EC
Grilled Chicken Salad C
Grilled Chicken Salad P
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Marie Callender's #239 image

 

Marie Callender's #239

3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender's #239
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$11.99
chicken milanesa, romaine, cheddar, corn, pico, avocado, chipotle ranch dressing
More about Tacotarian
Breakfast Croissant image

 

Founders Coffee - Durango

6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.75
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli
More about Founders Coffee - Durango
Item pic

 

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.75
Chicken salad (made from jackfruit) with celery, green onions , almonds and grapes on a fresh tomato tortilla with lettuce.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Item pic

 

Vegas Poke Company

9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, red cabbage, romaine lettuce, green onions, cilantro, shredded carrots, sliced almonds, wonton strips, mandarin orange slices, and Asian sesame dressing served on the side.
More about Vegas Poke Company
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad EC
Grilled Chicken Salad C
Grilled Chicken Salad P
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Marie Callender's #293 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad$13.99
Thai Chicken Salad$13.99
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender's #293
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$11.99
chicken milanesa, romaine, cheddar, corn, pico, avocado, chipotle ranch dressing
More about Tacotarian
Dona Maria Tamales image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES

Dona Maria Tamales

3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
grilled chicken breast over a bed of romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
More about Dona Maria Tamales
18bin image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

18bin

107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 3.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Ceasar Salad$12.50
More about 18bin
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Tender Salad$15.95
crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit
w/ Mama's comeback dressing
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$10.00
Marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and-croutons, topped with crispy buffalo chicken strips
More about Lucino's Pizza
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad$12.95
Sliced chicken tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Consumer pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas

4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen image

 

Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen

7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$16.00
More about Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
Item pic

 

Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean

6115 S.Fort Apache Rd #100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kebab Salad$12.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, and pita. Topped with grilled chicken breast kebab.
More about Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Soy Chicken Salad$10.49
Lettuce, carrots, and tomato topped with chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, sesame seed and soy dressing.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$12.95
Sliced chicken, lettuce, red onion and tomato seasoned with spicy lime dressing
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
McMullan's Irish Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

McMullan's Irish Pub

4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ann's Blackened Chicken Salad.$14.00
Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Corn, Carrots, Cucumber, crispy Onion & our ​Creole Mustard Dressing
More about McMullan's Irish Pub
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Chicken Salad$12.95
Sliced chicken tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Item pic

 

Tacotarian

5025 Blue Diamond Road Suite 111, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$11.99
chicken milanesa, romaine, cheddar, corn, pico, avocado, chipotle ranch dressing
More about Tacotarian
Restaurant banner

 

Unique Eat's

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.95
Housemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a warm, flaky croissant
More about Unique Eat's
Restaurant banner

 

Napoli Pizza - Nellis

765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken$11.49
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad$11.49
Chicken Caesar Salad w/ Garlic Bread & Free Soda$10.49
More about Napoli Pizza - Nellis

