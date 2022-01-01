Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.75
Chicken salad (made from jackfruit) with celery, green onions, almonds and grapes on a fresh tomato tortilla with lettuce, tomato and pickles.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza - Las Vegas

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$11.00
Marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese
More about Lucino's Pizza - Las Vegas
Item pic

 

The Coffee Class

8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich$14.00
Blackened Cajun chicken breast, mixed with diced celery, onion, and cornishons, in our house-made buttermilk dressing on a flaky croissant with our house-made Rosemary aioli and roma tomatoes
More about The Coffee Class
Restaurant banner

 

Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.95
Housemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a warm, flaky croissant
More about Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100

