Chicken salad sandwiches in Las Vegas

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.75
Chicken salad (made from jackfruit) with celery, green onions, almonds and grapes on a fresh tomato tortilla with lettuce, tomato and pickles.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza - Las Vegas
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$11.00
Marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese
The Coffee Class
8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS
|Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich
|$14.00
Blackened Cajun chicken breast, mixed with diced celery, onion, and cornishons, in our house-made buttermilk dressing on a flaky croissant with our house-made Rosemary aioli and roma tomatoes