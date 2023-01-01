Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken satay in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken satay

Item pic

 

Bangkok Street Food Chinatown Plaza - 4215 Spring Mountain Rd STE B205

4215 Spring Mountain RdSTE B205, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Satay (4)$13.00
Thai style chicken breast skewer. Served with peanut sauce & cucumber salad.
More about Bangkok Street Food Chinatown Plaza - 4215 Spring Mountain Rd STE B205
Item pic

 

Lemongrass and Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Satay$11.95
More about Lemongrass and Lime
Chicken Satay image

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Satay$9.95
Skewers of chicken, marinated in light curry served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

11710 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
25 Chicken Satay$53.75
Chicken Satay$11.95
More about Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Turkey Clubs

Chocolate Croissants

Mozzarella Sticks

Falafel Pitas

Short Ribs

Egg Rolls

Rice Soup

Pecan Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 3.9 (26 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (83 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1077 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1037 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston