Chicken shawarma in Las Vegas

Yanni's Greek Grill
9620 S. Las Vegas Blvd #E7, Las Vegas
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$9.99
Chicken Shawarma Pita w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tahini Sauce wrapped inside a Pita
PIZZA
Twisted Sourdough Pizza
9500 S. eastern ste 170, Las Vegas
|Fries Grilled Chicken Shawarma
|$12.99
Marinated Chicken, tahini,(toom special garlic sauce), hummus, tomato, pickles, onion
|Pizza Grilled Chicken Shawarma 10in
|$11.99
Marinated Chicken, tahini, toom (special garlic sauce), hummus, tomato, pickles, onion