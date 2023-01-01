Chicken shawarma in Las Vegas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yanni's Greek Grill

9620 S. Las Vegas Blvd #E7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Pita$9.99
Chicken Shawarma Pita w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Tahini Sauce wrapped inside a Pita
More about Yanni's Greek Grill
Item pic

PIZZA

Twisted Sourdough Pizza

9500 S. eastern ste 170, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fries Grilled Chicken Shawarma$12.99
Marinated Chicken, tahini,(toom special garlic sauce), hummus, tomato, pickles, onion
Pizza Grilled Chicken Shawarma 10in$11.99
Marinated Chicken, tahini, toom (special garlic sauce), hummus, tomato, pickles, onion
More about Twisted Sourdough Pizza
Chicken Shawarma Plate image

 

Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Package - Chicken Shawarma$13.95
Chicken Shawarma sandwich$14.95
tomatoes, seasoned onions, pickles, Tahini sauce
Chicken Shawarma Plate$19.95
tomatoes, seasoned onions, pickles, rice, Tahini sauce
More about Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant

