Chicken soup in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken soup
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Chicken and Rice Soup and 1/2 Grilled Cheese
|$8.50
Chicken and Rice Soup and 1/2 Grilled Cheese
Houston's Hot Chicken - Ann
7155 West Ann Road, Las Vegas
|Chicken Tortilla Soup - Mild
|$4.99
Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Chicken Albondigas Soup
pollo meatballs + calabasas squash + chayote squash + carrots + potatoes + onion + celery + cilantro
HUMMUS
1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas
|Soup - Creamy Chicken and Mushroom
|$4.89
Starting with sauteed onion and cremini mushrooms, the addition of fresh herbs, cream, and char-grilled chicken bring together a soup of true comfort and enjoyment.
Lemongrass & Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Rice noodles, shredded and ground chicken, and bean sprouts in chicken broth
Lemongrass & Lime
11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Rice noodles, shredded and ground chicken, and bean sprouts in chicken broth
Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston
5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
|Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.00
Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro
4180 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Grandma's Chicken Soup
|$9.00
Tender chicken, fidei, potatoes and veggies