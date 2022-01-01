Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken soup

French Onion Soup and 1/2 Turkey Sandwich image

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken and Rice Soup and 1/2 Grilled Cheese$8.50
Chicken and Rice Soup and 1/2 Grilled Cheese
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Item pic

 

Houston's Hot Chicken - Ann

7155 West Ann Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Mild$4.99
More about Houston's Hot Chicken - Ann
Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Albondigas Soup
pollo meatballs + calabasas squash + chayote squash + carrots + potatoes + onion + celery + cilantro
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
Item pic

 

HUMMUS

1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup - Creamy Chicken and Mushroom$4.89
Starting with sauteed onion and cremini mushrooms, the addition of fresh herbs, cream, and char-grilled chicken bring together a soup of true comfort and enjoyment.
More about HUMMUS
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$13.95
Rice noodles, shredded and ground chicken, and bean sprouts in chicken broth
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$13.95
Rice noodles, shredded and ground chicken, and bean sprouts in chicken broth
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston

5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup$4.00
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston
Main pic

 

Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro

4180 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grandma's Chicken Soup$9.00
Tender chicken, fidei, potatoes and veggies
More about Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro

