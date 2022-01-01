Chicken tenders in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about 500 Grand Cafe
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$6.50
Served with your choice of sauce: Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or Frank's Red Hot.
More about Manizza's
Manizza's
6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas
|Chicken Fingers- 4 Pack
|$8.29
Crispy, delicious, 4-pack of chicken tenders! Served with dipping sauce.
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|5 Pc Chicken Tender Plate (White Meat)
|$15.95
|Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*
|$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
|3 Pc Chicken Tender Plate (White Meat)
|$12.95
More about SANTA FE MINING COMPANY
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SANTA FE MINING COMPANY
5021 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$9.95
More about Home Plate Grill & Bar
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Home Plate Grill & Bar
2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas
|Chicken Tenders (5)
|$11.00
Premium chicken tenders tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.