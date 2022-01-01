Chicken tenders in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders image

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Tenders$6.50
Served with your choice of sauce: Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or Frank's Red Hot.
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Manizza's image

 

Manizza's

6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers- 4 Pack$8.29
Crispy, delicious, 4-pack of chicken tenders! Served with dipping sauce.
More about Manizza's
18bin image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

18bin

107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 3.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$14.50
More about 18bin
Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich* image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
5 Pc Chicken Tender Plate (White Meat)$15.95
Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
3 Pc Chicken Tender Plate (White Meat)$12.95
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
SANTA FE MINING COMPANY image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SANTA FE MINING COMPANY

5021 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (477 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN STRIPS$9.95
More about SANTA FE MINING COMPANY
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Home Plate Grill & Bar

2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders (5)$11.00
Premium chicken tenders tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.
More about Home Plate Grill & Bar
01570fde-2758-47cf-a5cc-6d34e1afc264 image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Above the Crust Pizza

7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6pc Chicken Fingers$10.25
Choose 1 sauce and 1 Ranch or Bleu cheese
More about Above the Crust Pizza

