Chicken tikka masala in Las Vegas

Cornish Pasty Co.- Las Vegas
10 E. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
|$14.00
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
|Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
|$14.00
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.