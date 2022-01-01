Chilaquiles in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS
|Chilaquiles
|$12.99
homemade corn chips, refried beans, green tomatillo salsa, sour cream, onion.
THIS ITEM IS VEGAN IF SERVED PLAIN OR WITH VEGAN EGG
More about 500 Grand Cafe
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Green Chile Chicken Chilaquiles
|$8.75
Pulled Chicken Chilaquiles smothered in a Fire Roasted Green Pepper Tomatillo Sauce and topped with Queso Fresco, Crema, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, and Fresno Peppers. Add a Fried Egg for $1.
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Spice-Rubbed Rib Eye Steak Chilaquiles
|$26.95
ribeye steak, ranchero chips, rojas sauce, refried beans, cheddar & cotija cheese, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream
|Rise & Shine Chilaquiles
|$14.95
ranchero chips, rojas sauce, refried beans, cheddar & cotija cheese, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream
|Carne Asada Steak Chilaquiles
|$19.50
carne asada steak, ranchero chips, rojas sauce, refried beans, cheddar & cotija cheese, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream
More about Downtown Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas
616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas
|Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
flavors inspired by the traditional chilaquiles breakfast plate -signature Chilaquile sauce, deep fried corn tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
More about My Garage Restaurant
SANDWICHES
My Garage Restaurant
5770 W Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Chilaquiles Verdes
|$11.99
More about Tacotarian
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Torta de Chilaquiles
|$9.99
Bolillo bread stuffed with refried beans, sauteed tortilla chips (choice of red sauce, green sauce, or mole) and topped with crema and queso fresco
|Chilaquiles
|$9.99
Refried beans, Red, Green, Red and Green, or Mole Salsa
(Add JUST Egg Scramble & Sausage +$3; Carne Asada, Barbacoa or Chorizo +$1.50)
More about Tacotarian
FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas
|Torta de Chilaquiles
|$9.99
Bolillo bread, refried beans, sauteed tortilla chips with choice of red sauce, green sauce, or mole, topped with crema and queso fresco
|Chilaquiles
|$9.99
Refried beans, Red, Green, Red and Green, or Mole Salsa
(Add JUST Egg Scramble & Sausage +$3; Carne Asada, Barbacoa or Chorizo +$1.50)
More about Dona Maria Tamales
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES
Dona Maria Tamales
3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
|Chilaquiles w/New York Steak (Carne Asada)
|$19.75
New York Steak with Chilaquiles (tortilla chips with sauce) with two eggs topped with sour cream and onions.
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas
|Chilaquiles Sunday
|$8.99
More about Letty's
Letty's
807 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Chilaquiles
|$11.00
Choice of: Ranchera, tomatillo or mole sauce, *two eggs, served with refried beans, topped with chopped onion, queso cotija, & crema. Add a protein 2
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
SANDWICHES
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Pork Carnitas Chilaquiles
|$17.95
ranchero chips, vede sauce, refried bens, cheddar & cotija cheese, pork carnitas, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream.
|Spice-Rubbed Rib Eye Steak Chilaquiles
|$26.95
ribeye steak, ranchero chips, rojas sauce, refried beans, cheddar & cotija cheese, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream
|Rise & Shine Chilaquiles
|$14.95
ranchero chips, rojas sauce, refried beans, cheddar & cotija cheese, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream