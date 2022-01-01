Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar image

 

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS

Avg 4 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$12.99
homemade corn chips, refried beans, green tomatillo salsa, sour cream, onion.
THIS ITEM IS VEGAN IF SERVED PLAIN OR WITH VEGAN EGG
More about Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
Item pic

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Green Chile Chicken Chilaquiles$8.75
Pulled Chicken Chilaquiles smothered in a Fire Roasted Green Pepper Tomatillo Sauce and topped with Queso Fresco, Crema, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, and Fresno Peppers. Add a Fried Egg for $1.
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Item pic

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spice-Rubbed Rib Eye Steak Chilaquiles$26.95
ribeye steak, ranchero chips, rojas sauce, refried beans, cheddar & cotija cheese, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream
Rise & Shine Chilaquiles$14.95
ranchero chips, rojas sauce, refried beans, cheddar & cotija cheese, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream
Carne Asada Steak Chilaquiles$19.50
carne asada steak, ranchero chips, rojas sauce, refried beans, cheddar & cotija cheese, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito image

 

Downtown Las Vegas

616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito$12.00
flavors inspired by the traditional chilaquiles breakfast plate -signature Chilaquile sauce, deep fried corn tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla
More about Downtown Las Vegas
Item pic

 

eat.

707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHILAQUILES$14.00
More about eat.
My Garage Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

My Garage Restaurant

5770 W Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles Verdes$11.99
More about My Garage Restaurant
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Torta de Chilaquiles$9.99
Bolillo bread stuffed with refried beans, sauteed tortilla chips (choice of red sauce, green sauce, or mole) and topped with crema and queso fresco
Chilaquiles$9.99
Refried beans, Red, Green, Red and Green, or Mole Salsa
(Add JUST Egg Scramble & Sausage +$3; Carne Asada, Barbacoa or Chorizo +$1.50)
More about Tacotarian
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Torta de Chilaquiles$9.99
Bolillo bread, refried beans, sauteed tortilla chips with choice of red sauce, green sauce, or mole, topped with crema and queso fresco
Chilaquiles$9.99
Refried beans, Red, Green, Red and Green, or Mole Salsa
(Add JUST Egg Scramble & Sausage +$3; Carne Asada, Barbacoa or Chorizo +$1.50)
More about Tacotarian
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES

Dona Maria Tamales

3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Chilaquiles w/New York Steak (Carne Asada)$19.75
New York Steak with Chilaquiles (tortilla chips with sauce) with two eggs topped with sour cream and onions.
More about Dona Maria Tamales
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles Sunday$8.99
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Letty's image

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$11.00
Choice of: Ranchera, tomatillo or mole sauce, *two eggs, served with refried beans, topped with chopped onion, queso cotija, & crema. Add a protein 2
More about Letty's
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Carnitas Chilaquiles$17.95
ranchero chips, vede sauce, refried bens, cheddar & cotija cheese, pork carnitas, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream.
Spice-Rubbed Rib Eye Steak Chilaquiles$26.95
ribeye steak, ranchero chips, rojas sauce, refried beans, cheddar & cotija cheese, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream
Rise & Shine Chilaquiles$14.95
ranchero chips, rojas sauce, refried beans, cheddar & cotija cheese, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
Restaurant banner

 

Unique Eat's

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.00
Torn fried corn tortillas simmered in salsa verde with roasted shredded chicken, topped with Cotija cheese, Two eggs any way, Mexican crema, cilantro served with refried beans
More about Unique Eat's

