Chili burgers in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chili burgers

Item pic

 

HUMMUS

7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Mac Attack Burger$12.99
Macaroni & cheese, beef chili, onion rings, and tomato. Burgers are certified Angus beef, flame-grilled, cooked to 160 degrees, and served on a brioche bun with a side of seasoned messiah fries.
More about HUMMUS
Item pic

 

Marie Callender's #239

3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Knife & Fork Chili Burger$12.49
A delicious beef patty smothered in our famous chili. Topped with aged cheddar and jack cheese and green onions on a toasted bun.
More about Marie Callender's #239
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Knife & Fork Chili Burger$12.49
A delicious beef patty smothered in our famous chili. Topped with aged cheddar and jack cheese and green onions on a toasted bun.
More about Marie Callender's #293
Consumer pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas

4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Burger$13.99
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas
Bar Code Burgers image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Code Burgers

1590 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1750 reviews)
Green Chili Burger$14.95
More about Bar Code Burgers

