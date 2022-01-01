Chili burgers in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chili burgers
More about HUMMUS
HUMMUS
7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Chili Mac Attack Burger
|$12.99
Macaroni & cheese, beef chili, onion rings, and tomato. Burgers are certified Angus beef, flame-grilled, cooked to 160 degrees, and served on a brioche bun with a side of seasoned messiah fries.
More about Marie Callender's #239
Marie Callender's #239
3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Knife & Fork Chili Burger
|$12.49
A delicious beef patty smothered in our famous chili. Topped with aged cheddar and jack cheese and green onions on a toasted bun.
More about Marie Callender's #293
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Knife & Fork Chili Burger
|$12.49
A delicious beef patty smothered in our famous chili. Topped with aged cheddar and jack cheese and green onions on a toasted bun.
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas
4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Chili Cheese Burger
|$13.99