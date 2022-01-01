Chili dogs in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chili dogs
More about 500 Grand Cafe
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Smokin' Hot Chili Cheese Dog
|$8.50
Nathans 100% beef hot dog topped with our Smokin' Hot Chili and Cheddar Cheese all wrapped up in a toasted brioche bun served with a side of Fries.
Available after 10am.
More about Dirt Dog - Sahara
Dirt Dog - Sahara
5101 East Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas
|Dirty Chili Dog
|$8.75
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Chili Chorizo, Cheddar, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Bacon Bits.