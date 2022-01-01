Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili dogs in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chili dogs

Item pic

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smokin' Hot Chili Cheese Dog$8.50
Nathans 100% beef hot dog topped with our Smokin' Hot Chili and Cheddar Cheese all wrapped up in a toasted brioche bun served with a side of Fries.
Available after 10am.
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Item pic

 

Dirt Dog - Sahara

5101 East Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dirty Chili Dog$8.75
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Chili Chorizo, Cheddar, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Bacon Bits.
More about Dirt Dog - Sahara
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd

8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (5374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dirty Chili Dog$8.75
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Chili Chorizo, Cheddar, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Bacon Bits.
More about Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Chicken Pizza

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Pork Chops

Cheesy Bread

Italian Subs

Barbacoas

Tossed Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston