Chimichangas in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Chimichanga
|$8.25
Lightly fried flour tortilla, filled with beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|CHIMICHANGA
|$12.99
12" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH HOUSE MADE CHICKEN ASADA ,BLACK BEANS , MEXICAN RICE, PICO DE GALLO , GUACAMOLE, MORITA SAUCE, CREMA.
DEEP FRIED AND TOPPED WITH CREMA , MORITA SAUCE AND QUESO FRESCO
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|Vegan Chimichangas
|$18.95
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Cheese, Rice, Refried Beans, Vegan Sour Cream, Micro Greens, Choice of Vegan Chicken, Vegan Beef or Vegetable Mix
|Chimichangas
|$18.45
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Micro Greens, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|Vegan Chimichangas
|$15.95
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Cheese, Rice, Refried Beans, Vegan Sour Cream, Micro Greens, Choice of Vegan Chicken, Vegan Beef or Vegetable Mix
|Chimichangas
|$14.95
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Apple Chimichanga
|$9.00
|Triple Threat Chimichanga
|$17.99
choice of adobo beef, pulled chicken, carnitas, refried beans, cheese, covered in salsa rojas, salsa verde, crema
More about Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES
Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin
3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
|Chimichanga
|$8.25
Lightly fried flour tortilla, filled with beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and cheese.
|Dz. Chimichangas
|$0.00
Deep fried burritos made with beef or chicken served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Tacotarian - BLUE DIAMOND RD
Tacotarian - BLUE DIAMOND RD
5025 Blue Diamond Road Suite 111, Las Vegas
|CHIMICHANGA
|$12.99
12" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH HOUSE MADE CHICKEN ASADA ,BLACK BEANS , MEXICAN RICE, PICO DE GALLO , GUACAMOLE, MORITA SAUCE, CREMA.
DEEP FRIED AND TOPPED WITH CREMA , MORITA SAUCE AND QUESO FRESCO