Chimichangas in Las Vegas

Dona Maria Tamales image

 

Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown

910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga$8.25
Lightly fried flour tortilla, filled with beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
CHIMICHANGA$12.99
12" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH HOUSE MADE CHICKEN ASADA ,BLACK BEANS , MEXICAN RICE, PICO DE GALLO , GUACAMOLE, MORITA SAUCE, CREMA.
DEEP FRIED AND TOPPED WITH CREMA , MORITA SAUCE AND QUESO FRESCO
More about Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
Item pic

 

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chimichangas$18.95
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Cheese, Rice, Refried Beans, Vegan Sour Cream, Micro Greens, Choice of Vegan Chicken, Vegan Beef or Vegetable Mix
Chimichangas$18.45
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Micro Greens, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
Item pic

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chimichangas$15.95
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Cheese, Rice, Refried Beans, Vegan Sour Cream, Micro Greens, Choice of Vegan Chicken, Vegan Beef or Vegetable Mix
Chimichangas$14.95
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Item pic

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Chimichanga$9.00
Triple Threat Chimichanga$17.99
choice of adobo beef, pulled chicken, carnitas, refried beans, cheese, covered in salsa rojas, salsa verde, crema
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
Dona Maria Tamales image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES

Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin

3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Chimichanga$8.25
Lightly fried flour tortilla, filled with beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and cheese.
Dz. Chimichangas$0.00
Deep fried burritos made with beef or chicken served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin
Item pic

 

Garden Grill

7550 W Lake Mead Blvd. Ste 8, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga$16.95
More about Garden Grill
Item pic

 

Tacotarian - BLUE DIAMOND RD

5025 Blue Diamond Road Suite 111, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIMICHANGA$12.99
12" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH HOUSE MADE CHICKEN ASADA ,BLACK BEANS , MEXICAN RICE, PICO DE GALLO , GUACAMOLE, MORITA SAUCE, CREMA.
DEEP FRIED AND TOPPED WITH CREMA , MORITA SAUCE AND QUESO FRESCO
More about Tacotarian - BLUE DIAMOND RD

