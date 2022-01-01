Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chocolate bars

500 Grand Cafe image

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clif Bar - Chocolate Chip$2.25
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Grand Canyon & W Flamingo

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chewy Cake Bar$1.00
Yummy half brownies!
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Grand Canyon & W Flamingo
Item pic

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - N Durango and I215

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chewy Cake Bar$1.00
Yummy half brownies!
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - N Durango and I215
Item pic

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Silverado Ranch and Maryland

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chewy Cake Bar$1.00
Yummy half brownies!
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Silverado Ranch and Maryland

