Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Pampas Las Vegas

3663 S Las Vegas Blvd #610, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bolo de Chocolate (Chocolate Cake)$8.00
More about Pampas Las Vegas
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chewy Cake Bar$1.00
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (3664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Triple Chocolate Cake$5.99
More about Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chewy Cake Bar$1.00
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chocolate Cake$6.95
Chocolate Cake, Peanut Butter Frosting, Sweet Tomatillo Sauce
Chocolate Cake$6.95
Chocolate Cake, Peanut Butter Frosting, Sweet Tomatillo Sauce
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
Item pic

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chocolate Cake$6.45
Chocolate Cake, Peanut Butter Frosting, Sweet Tomatillo Sauce
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Chocolate Cake (PRE-ORDER) image

 

Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes

7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake (PRE-ORDER)$12.00
Tiered Chocolate Cake (PRE-ORDER)$75.00
More about Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
Item pic

 

Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chocolate Cake$5.45
Vegan Chocolate Layers, Whipped Peanut Butter Frosting
Chocolate Cake$5.45
Chocolate Layers, Whipped Peanut Butter Frosting, Chocolate Sauce
More about Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
Item pic

PIZZA

Good Pie

1212 S Main St, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1236 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Fudge Cake$8.00
Belgian chocolate fudge, with rich chocolate cake, chocolate chips and chocolate shavings. Finished with a sprinkle of organic powered sugar. Decadence personified.
More about Good Pie
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (5966 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake *$9.00
FLOURLESS C. CAKE
Eggs
Butter
Sugar
Semi-sweet chocolate
Served warm with chocolate fudge sauce,
Raspberry sauce
Vanilla gelato
Powdered sugar, mint
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
EGGS
Chocolate Tres Leches Cake$9.00
Chocolate chips CACAO
Sugar, Flour, Eggs
Milk, Extract vanilla flavor
Baking soda
The cake is mixed with:
Condensed milk
Heavy cream
Coconut milk
Cream of cacao liqueur
Strawberries
Powdered sugar
Chocolate shavings
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
WHEAT-GLUTEN
EGGS
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

 

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Tres Leches Cake$9.00
Chocolate Tres Leches Cake$9.00
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Rustic House

8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Rustic House
Banner pic

 

Martino's Italian Kitchen

8241 S Fort Apache Rd #101, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$4.95
More about Martino's Italian Kitchen
McMullan's Irish Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

McMullan's Irish Pub

4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake.$9.00
Hot or Cold, it’s Fudgy, Chocolaty & just wonderful!
More about McMullan's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

Tarantino’s Vegan

7960 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake$8.85
Moist Chocolate Sponge Cake | Chocolate Mousse | Gold Flakes
More about Tarantino’s Vegan

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Caprese Salad

Grilled Lamb Chops

Mac And Cheese

Chai Tea

Garlic Cheese Bread

Quiche

Grilled Chicken

Lobsters

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston