Chocolate cake in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Pampas Las Vegas
Pampas Las Vegas
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd #610, Las Vegas
|Bolo de Chocolate (Chocolate Cake)
|$8.00
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|Chocolate Chewy Cake Bar
|$1.00
More about Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Chocolate Chewy Cake Bar
|$1.00
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|Vegan Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
Chocolate Cake, Peanut Butter Frosting, Sweet Tomatillo Sauce
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
Chocolate Cake, Peanut Butter Frosting, Sweet Tomatillo Sauce
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|Vegan Chocolate Cake
|$6.45
Chocolate Cake, Peanut Butter Frosting, Sweet Tomatillo Sauce
More about Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115, Las Vegas
|Chocolate Cake (PRE-ORDER)
|$12.00
|Tiered Chocolate Cake (PRE-ORDER)
|$75.00
More about Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas
|Vegan Chocolate Cake
|$5.45
Vegan Chocolate Layers, Whipped Peanut Butter Frosting
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.45
Chocolate Layers, Whipped Peanut Butter Frosting, Chocolate Sauce
More about Good Pie
PIZZA
Good Pie
1212 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$8.00
Belgian chocolate fudge, with rich chocolate cake, chocolate chips and chocolate shavings. Finished with a sprinkle of organic powered sugar. Decadence personified.
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas
|Flourless Chocolate Cake *
|$9.00
FLOURLESS C. CAKE
Eggs
Butter
Sugar
Semi-sweet chocolate
Served warm with chocolate fudge sauce,
Raspberry sauce
Vanilla gelato
Powdered sugar, mint
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
EGGS
|Chocolate Tres Leches Cake
|$9.00
Chocolate chips CACAO
Sugar, Flour, Eggs
Milk, Extract vanilla flavor
Baking soda
The cake is mixed with:
Condensed milk
Heavy cream
Coconut milk
Cream of cacao liqueur
Strawberries
Powdered sugar
Chocolate shavings
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
WHEAT-GLUTEN
EGGS
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas
|Chocolate Tres Leches Cake
|$9.00
|Chocolate Tres Leches Cake
|$9.00
More about Martino's Italian Kitchen
Martino's Italian Kitchen
8241 S Fort Apache Rd #101, Las Vegas
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.95
More about McMullan's Irish Pub
FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES
McMullan's Irish Pub
4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas
|Chocolate Cake.
|$9.00
Hot or Cold, it’s Fudgy, Chocolaty & just wonderful!