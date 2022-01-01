Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Baked Fresh Daily
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Item pic

 

Golden Fog Coffee

1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Flaky and light pastry filled and braided with a rich velvety chocolate.
More about Golden Fog Coffee
Founders Coffee - Durango image

 

Founders Coffee - Durango

6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant - Chocolate$4.50
More about Founders Coffee - Durango
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Cafe Express

2521 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant 🍫$5.00
More about Cafe Express
Item pic

 

Tarantino’s Vegan

7960 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Almond Croissant$6.80
Flaky Puff Pastry | Almonds Slices | Cream Filling | Dark Chocolate | Powdered Sugar
More about Tarantino’s Vegan

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Crab Rolls

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Edamame

Cornbread

Sliders

Italian Salad

Antipasto Salad

Tarts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston