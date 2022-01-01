Chocolate croissants in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Baked Fresh Daily
Golden Fog Coffee
1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Flaky and light pastry filled and braided with a rich velvety chocolate.
Founders Coffee - Durango
6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Croissant - Chocolate
|$4.50