Clams in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve clams
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas
|Fried Clams
|$14.99
|Little Neck Clams
|$12.99
|Clam Chowder
|$5.99
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Large Boston Clam Chowder
|$12.75
Rich, creamy and reminiscent of the iconic Boston/New England clam chowder. Packed with flavor!
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas
|Chorizo Clams *
|$14.00
10 Little neck clams
Ground chorizo
Spanish Chorizo
White wine, Oil
Red pepper, Tomato
Green onions, Garlic
Butter, Shellfish stock
Tomato Sauce, Sofrito sauce
Garnished with Parsley
Served with Parmesan Bread
ALLERGIES:
SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD
MILK- DAIRY
WHEAT-GLUTEN
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas
|Chorizo Clams
|$14.00
peppers, tomato, chorizo, white wine, herb crostini
LobsterME
3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Clam Chowder
|$9.00