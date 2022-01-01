Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve clams

LobsterME

3377 S. Las Vegas Bvld, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder$9.00
More about LobsterME
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (3664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Clams$14.99
Little Neck Clams$12.99
Clam Chowder$5.99
More about Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Boston Clam Chowder$12.75
Rich, creamy and reminiscent of the iconic Boston/New England clam chowder. Packed with flavor!
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (5966 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Clams *$14.00
10 Little neck clams
Ground chorizo
Spanish Chorizo
White wine, Oil
Red pepper, Tomato
Green onions, Garlic
Butter, Shellfish stock
Tomato Sauce, Sofrito sauce
Garnished with Parsley
Served with Parmesan Bread
ALLERGIES:
SHELLFISH- SEAFOOD
MILK- DAIRY
WHEAT-GLUTEN
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Clams$14.00
peppers, tomato, chorizo, white wine, herb crostini
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
