Club sandwiches in
Las Vegas
/
Las Vegas
/
Club Sandwiches
Las Vegas restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Nightmare Café
1307 S. Commerce St, Las Vegas
No reviews yet
Farmer Vincent's Club Sandwich
$18.00
Ham/Turkey/Tomato/Lettuce/Mayo/Bacon/Sourdough/Garlic Parmesan Fries
More about Nightmare Café
Bob's Eastside Deli
2900 E Patrick Ln STE 9, Las Vegas
No reviews yet
Club Sandwich
$10.99
More about Bob's Eastside Deli
