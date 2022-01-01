Cobb salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about John Cutter
John Cutter
11770 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Red Rock Cobb Salad
|$19.00
A traditional Cobb made with free
range chicken, fresh corn, bleu
cheese, tomatoes, roasted pine nuts,
sliced hard eggs and ripe avocados
over our spring mix dressed with our
house made vinaigrette.
More about Marie Callender's #239
Marie Callender's #239
3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$13.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.
More about Marie Callender's #293
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$13.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.
More about Hennessey's Las Vegas
Hennessey's Las Vegas
425 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$17.00
More about SANTA FE MINING COMPANY
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SANTA FE MINING COMPANY
5021 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|COBB SALAD
|$12.95