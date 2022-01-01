Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

John Cutter

11770 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Rock Cobb Salad$19.00
A traditional Cobb made with free
range chicken, fresh corn, bleu
cheese, tomatoes, roasted pine nuts,
sliced hard eggs and ripe avocados
over our spring mix dressed with our
house made vinaigrette.
More about John Cutter
Marie Callender's #239 image

 

Marie Callender's #239

3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Cobb Salad$13.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.
More about Marie Callender's #239
Marie Callender's #293 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Cobb Salad$13.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.
More about Marie Callender's #293
Consumer pic

 

Hennessey's Las Vegas

425 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$17.00
More about Hennessey's Las Vegas
SANTA FE MINING COMPANY image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SANTA FE MINING COMPANY

5021 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (477 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
COBB SALAD$12.95
More about SANTA FE MINING COMPANY
Item pic

 

Rustic House

8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Rock Cobb Salad$17.00
A traditional Cobb made with free
range chicken, fresh corn, bleu
cheese, tomatoes, roasted pine nuts,
sliced hard eggs and ripe avocados
over our spring mix dressed with our
house made vinaigrette.
More about Rustic House

