Collard greens in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve collard greens
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas
|Collard Greens w/Brisket
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
L2 Texas BBQ
2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|Collard Greens
|$2.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas
|Collard Greens w/Brisket
SoulBelly
1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas
|SMALL COLLARD GREENS
|$5.00
|LARGE COLLARD GREENS
|$9.00
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Small Collard Greens GF
|$5.50
|Large Collard Greens GF
|$9.95