Collard greens in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve collard greens

Item pic

 

Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland

3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Collard Greens w/Brisket
More about Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

L2 Texas BBQ

2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (228 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens$2.99
More about L2 Texas BBQ
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2 image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2

4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens w/Brisket
More about Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
Item pic

 

SoulBelly

1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SMALL COLLARD GREENS$5.00
LARGE COLLARD GREENS$9.00
More about SoulBelly
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Small Collard Greens GF$5.50
Large Collard Greens GF$9.95
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
Item pic

 

Souley Vegan - Las Vegas

333 Saint Louis Ave. Kitchen #10, Las Vega

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Country Collard Green$7.00
More about Souley Vegan - Las Vegas

