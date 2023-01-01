Corned beef and cabbage in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
Marie Callender's #239
3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner
|$18.99
Braised and slow-roasted slices
of corned beef served with
freshly steamed cabbage, carrots
and potatoes. Accompanied by
creamed Dijon horseradish.
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner
|$18.99
