Corned beef and cabbage in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Item pic

 

Marie Callender's #239

3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner$18.99
Braised and slow-roasted slices
of corned beef served with
freshly steamed cabbage, carrots
and potatoes. Accompanied by
creamed Dijon horseradish.
More about Marie Callender's #239
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner$18.99
Braised and slow-roasted slices
of corned beef served with
freshly steamed cabbage, carrots
and potatoes. Accompanied by
creamed Dijon horseradish.
More about Marie Callender's #293
McMullan's Irish Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

McMullan's Irish Pub

4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corned Beef & Cabbage.$17.00
Tradition to Perfection! Lean & slow cooked with Rustic Potatoes, Cabbage, Carrot & Celery served in a Broth.​ Homemade Brown Bread is there too!
More about McMullan's Irish Pub

