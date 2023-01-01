Country fried steaks in Las Vegas
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Country Fried New York Steak & Eggs
|$24.95
buttermilk battered, 2 eggs any style, has brown potatoes ( contain green onions) & country sausage gravy
REBEL BREAKFAST AND GRILL
REBEL BREAKFAST AND GRILL
4550 S Maryland Pkwy Ste D, Las Vegas
|**Country Fried Steak
|$17.95
breaded and fried hamburger steak smothered in gravy