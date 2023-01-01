Crab fried rice in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve crab fried rice
More about Lemongrass and Lime
Lemongrass and Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Crab Fried Rice
|$24.95
Jasmine rice, stir-fried with crab meat, onions, green onions, tomatoes, and egg; topped with soft shell crab
More about Krung Siam Thai Restaurant & Bar - Las Vegas - 3755 Spring Mountain Road
Krung Siam Thai Restaurant & Bar - Las Vegas - 3755 Spring Mountain Road
3755 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas
|Crab Fried Rice
|$29.00
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
SEAFOOD
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Crab Fried Rice
|$16.95
Fresh Dungeness crab meat. Onion and egg