Crab fried rice in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve crab fried rice

Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass and Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$24.95
Jasmine rice, stir-fried with crab meat, onions, green onions, tomatoes, and egg; topped with soft shell crab
More about Lemongrass and Lime
Consumer pic

 

Krung Siam Thai Restaurant & Bar - Las Vegas - 3755 Spring Mountain Road

3755 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Fried Rice$29.00
More about Krung Siam Thai Restaurant & Bar - Las Vegas - 3755 Spring Mountain Road
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Fried Rice$16.95
Fresh Dungeness crab meat. Onion and egg
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

11710 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Fried Rice$24.95
Jasmine rice, stir-fried with crab meat, onions, green onions, tomatoes, and egg; topped with soft shell crab
More about Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

