Crab rolls in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve crab rolls
SUSHI
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
100 E California Ave, Las Vegas
|California Blue Crab Roll
|$13.00
Vegas Poke Company
9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas
|Spicy Crab Cut Roll
|$7.00
Seaweed paper with sushi rice on outside, filled with spicy surimi crab, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, chili garlic aioli, and topped with furikake. Comes with fresh ginger, wasabi, soy sauce and chopsticks.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Other Mama
3655 S Durango, Las Vegas
|Blue Crab, Avocado Cucumber Cut Roll
|$10.00
|Shrimp Tempura, Blue Crab, Avocado Roll
|$16.00
LobsterME
3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Crab Roll
|$20.00
1/4 lb Chilled Atlantic Crab meat, light season mayo, topped with chives
Buttered and toasted split-top bun served with coleslaw, pickle, and choice of side*