Crab rolls in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve crab rolls

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar

100 E California Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (76 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
California Blue Crab Roll$13.00
More about Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Vegas Poke Company

9091 W Sahara, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Crab Cut Roll$7.00
Seaweed paper with sushi rice on outside, filled with spicy surimi crab, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, chili garlic aioli, and topped with furikake. Comes with fresh ginger, wasabi, soy sauce and chopsticks.
More about Vegas Poke Company
135903eb-8d40-4ceb-b779-ffa8554d3c3a image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Other Mama

3655 S Durango, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (1648 reviews)
Takeout
Blue Crab, Avocado Cucumber Cut Roll$10.00
Shrimp Tempura, Blue Crab, Avocado Roll$16.00
More about Other Mama
Banner pic

 

LobsterME

3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Roll$20.00
1/4 lb Chilled Atlantic Crab meat, light season mayo, topped with chives
Buttered and toasted split-top bun served with coleslaw, pickle, and choice of side*
More about LobsterME

