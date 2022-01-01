Crepes in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve crepes
More about 500 Grand Cafe
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Shrimp Scampi Crepe
|$7.75
Savory Shrimp Scampi Crepe topped with an Arugula, Blistered Cherry Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, and Crispy Garlic Salad.
|Ham and Cheese Crepe
|$8.00
Black Forest Ham, Gruyere Cheese, and Béchamel, in a soft buttery Crepe.
|Roasted Chicken Crepe
|$8.00
Oven Roasted Chicken, Wild Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, and Béchamel in a soft, buttery Crepe.
More about Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe
7365 South Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas
|Blueberry Cheesecake Crepe
|$6.00
Blueberry Compote, Cream Cheese, Custard Cream, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served cold.