Crepes in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants that serve crepes

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

Shrimp Scampi Crepe$7.75
Savory Shrimp Scampi Crepe topped with an Arugula, Blistered Cherry Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, and Crispy Garlic Salad.
Ham and Cheese Crepe$8.00
Black Forest Ham, Gruyere Cheese, and Béchamel, in a soft buttery Crepe.
Roasted Chicken Crepe$8.00
Oven Roasted Chicken, Wild Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, and Béchamel in a soft, buttery Crepe.
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe

7365 South Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

Blueberry Cheesecake Crepe$6.00
Blueberry Compote, Cream Cheese, Custard Cream, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served cold.
Monzú Italian Oven & Bar

6020 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Crepe Lasagna$24.00
house made crepes. meat sauce. béchamel. peas. eggs.
