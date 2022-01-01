Crispy chicken in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Buffalo-Style Crispy Chicken Breast & Eggs
|$18.95
battered fried boneless chicken breast, buffalo wing sauce, 2 eggs any style, has brown potatoes ( contain green onions) - choice of toast, biscuit, or cup o bread.
|Crispy Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$17.95
giant buttermilk battered boneless chicken breast, belgian waffle, and maple syrup
make it a platter with 2 eggs any style & your choice of bacon, banger sausage, or turkey kielbasa
More about Carson Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Carson Kitchen
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken Skins
|$9.00
smoked honey
More about Marie Callender's #293
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$11.49
Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.
More about Lucino's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|Grilled or Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
SANDWICHES
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich
|$14.95
provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado
More about Rustic House
Rustic House
8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried golden with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles and house sauce
More about Napoli Pizza - Nellis
Napoli Pizza - Nellis
765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.49
|Crispy Chicken Sub (Newton)
|$10.49
More about Angelina's Pizza - Russell
Angelina's Pizza - Russell
6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.99
|7. Large Crispy Chicken Salad and 20 oz Soda
|$9.99
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.99
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston
Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston
5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.99
More about Able Baker Brewing Company
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Able Baker Brewing Company
1510 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and kewpie mayo
Choose from: Nashville Hot Spice Blend, Buffalo, or Honey Garlic BBQ
*Our Nashville Hot Spice Blend is 10/10 heat. Proceed with caution!