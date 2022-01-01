Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo-Style Crispy Chicken Breast & Eggs$18.95
battered fried boneless chicken breast, buffalo wing sauce, 2 eggs any style, has brown potatoes ( contain green onions) - choice of toast, biscuit, or cup o bread.
Crispy Fried Chicken & Waffle$17.95
giant buttermilk battered boneless chicken breast, belgian waffle, and maple syrup
make it a platter with 2 eggs any style & your choice of bacon, banger sausage, or turkey kielbasa
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Crispy Chicken Skins image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carson Kitchen

124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (2739 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Skins$9.00
smoked honey
More about Carson Kitchen
Marie Callender's #293 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$11.49
Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.
More about Marie Callender's #293
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Wrap$9.00
More about Lucino's Pizza
d1ea5866-5cf0-466c-a03e-363b95d8e57c image

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich$14.95
provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado
Crispy Fried Chicken & Waffle$17.95
giant buttermilk battered boneless chicken breast, belgian waffle, and maple syrup
make it a platter with 2 eggs any style & your choice of bacon, banger sausage, or turkey kielbasa
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
Consumer pic

 

Rustic House

8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried golden with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles and house sauce
More about Rustic House
Restaurant banner

 

Napoli Pizza - Nellis

765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad$11.49
Crispy Chicken Sub (Newton)$10.49
More about Napoli Pizza - Nellis
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizza - Russell

6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
7. Large Crispy Chicken Salad and 20 oz Soda$9.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Angelina's Pizza - Russell
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern

5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston

5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Able Baker Brewing Company

1510 S Main St, Las Vegas

Avg 4.8 (482 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and kewpie mayo
Choose from: Nashville Hot Spice Blend, Buffalo, or Honey Garlic BBQ
*Our Nashville Hot Spice Blend is 10/10 heat. Proceed with caution!
More about Able Baker Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Cornbread

Quesadillas

Chicken Pizza

Steak Burritos

Penne

Shrimp Rolls

Enchiladas

Cucumber Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston