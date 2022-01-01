Crispy duck in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve crispy duck
Lamaii
Lamaii
4480 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD, LAS VEGAS
|Panang Crispy Duck
|$28.00
Deep fried crispy duck breast with panang curry sauce
|Drunken Noodles Crispy Duck
|$28.00
Wide rice noodles stirred fried with basil leaves and peppers
Lemongrass & Lime
Lemongrass & Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Crispy Duck Curry
|$26.95
Fresh red curry paste in coconut milk with mangoes, pineapples, grapes, and tomatoes, with fresh basil topped with sliced crispy duck breast