Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy duck in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve crispy duck

Lamaii image

 

Lamaii

4480 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD, LAS VEGAS

Avg 4.5 (723 reviews)
Takeout
Panang Crispy Duck$28.00
Deep fried crispy duck breast with panang curry sauce
Drunken Noodles Crispy Duck$28.00
Wide rice noodles stirred fried with basil leaves and peppers
More about Lamaii
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Duck Curry$26.95
Fresh red curry paste in coconut milk with mangoes, pineapples, grapes, and tomatoes, with fresh basil topped with sliced crispy duck breast
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Duck Curry$26.95
Fresh red curry paste in coconut milk with mangoes, pineapples, grapes, and tomatoes, with fresh basil topped with sliced crispy duck breast
More about Lemongrass & Lime

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Crab Cakes

Shrimp Fried Rice

Steak Bowls

Chicken Pizza

Shrimp Rolls

Street Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston