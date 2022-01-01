Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissant sandwiches in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches

Item pic

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Croissant Sandwich Combo$9.50
Fried Egg, American Cheese, Choice of Meat, and Hot Sauce on a Buttery Croissant. Includes Breakfast Potatoes and Small Coffee.
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Fried Egg, American Cheese, Choice of Meat, and Hot Sauce on a Buttery Croissant
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Croissant Bacon Sandwich image

 

Sunrise Coffee

3130 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1383 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Bacon Sandwich$10.00
baked croissant, egg, cheese, avocado, herbed spinach, tomato and mayonnaise.
More about Sunrise Coffee
Item pic

 

Golden Fog Coffee

1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Just Egg Vegan Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$6.25
Just Egg, plant based egg, on a vegan butter croissant with hummus, vegan cheddar and tomato.
More about Golden Fog Coffee
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich Box Lunch
Turkey or tuna on a flaky croissant with lettuce and tomato. Includes fresh fruit, pasta salad and a slice of pie.
More about Marie Callender's #293
Item pic

DONUTS

Wicked Donuts

9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Egg & Bacon Sandwich$5.50
Croissant sandwich with scrambled egg, American cheese and bacon. Salsa packet available.
Croissant Egg, Cheese & Turkey Sausage Sandwich$5.50
Croissant Egg, Cheese & Turkey Sausage Sandwich
Croissant Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.50
Croissant sandwich with scrambled egg and American cheese.
More about Wicked Donuts
Item pic

 

Garden Grill

7550 W Lake Mead Blvd. Ste 8, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$13.95
Tofu egg, spinach, tomato, bakon, provole cheeze, on a toasted croissant
More about Garden Grill

