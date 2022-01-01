Croissant sandwiches in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches
More about 500 Grand Cafe
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Croissant Sandwich Combo
|$9.50
Fried Egg, American Cheese, Choice of Meat, and Hot Sauce on a Buttery Croissant. Includes Breakfast Potatoes and Small Coffee.
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.50
Fried Egg, American Cheese, Choice of Meat, and Hot Sauce on a Buttery Croissant
More about Sunrise Coffee
Sunrise Coffee
3130 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas
|Croissant Bacon Sandwich
|$10.00
baked croissant, egg, cheese, avocado, herbed spinach, tomato and mayonnaise.
More about Golden Fog Coffee
Golden Fog Coffee
1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas
|Just Egg Vegan Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
|$6.25
Just Egg, plant based egg, on a vegan butter croissant with hummus, vegan cheddar and tomato.
More about Marie Callender's #293
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Croissant Sandwich Box Lunch
Turkey or tuna on a flaky croissant with lettuce and tomato. Includes fresh fruit, pasta salad and a slice of pie.
More about Wicked Donuts
DONUTS
Wicked Donuts
9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
|Croissant Egg & Bacon Sandwich
|$5.50
Croissant sandwich with scrambled egg, American cheese and bacon. Salsa packet available.
|Croissant Egg, Cheese & Turkey Sausage Sandwich
|$5.50
Croissant Egg, Cheese & Turkey Sausage Sandwich
|Croissant Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.50
Croissant sandwich with scrambled egg and American cheese.