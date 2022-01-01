Croissants in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants that serve croissants

*NEW* Croissant Breakfast Sandwich Combo image

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*NEW* Croissant Breakfast Sandwich Combo$8.75
Buttery Croissant Sandwich with a Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, choice of Pork Sausage, Turkey Sausage, or Bacon and House Hot Sauce served with a Tator Tots and a small Fresh Brewed Coffee.
Egg choice and coffee upgrades available.
No substitution for Tots.
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Croissant Bacon Sandwich image

 

Sunrise Coffee

3130 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1383 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Bacon Sandwich$10.00
baked croissant, egg, cheese, avocado, herbed spinach, tomato and mayonnaise.
More about Sunrise Coffee
Item pic

 

Golden Fog Coffee

1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Just Egg Vegan Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$5.75
Just Egg, plant based egg, on a vegan butter croissant with hummus, vegan cheddar and tomato.
More about Golden Fog Coffee
Breakfast Croissant image

 

Founders Coffee - Durango

6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Croissant$9.00
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli
More about Founders Coffee - Durango
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Cafe Express

2521 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Cafe Express
Banner pic

 

Baguette Cafe Sunset

8359 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOCOLAT CROISSANT$3.95
More about Baguette Cafe Sunset

