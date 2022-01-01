Croissants in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve croissants
More about 500 Grand Cafe
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|*NEW* Croissant Breakfast Sandwich Combo
|$8.75
Buttery Croissant Sandwich with a Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, choice of Pork Sausage, Turkey Sausage, or Bacon and House Hot Sauce served with a Tator Tots and a small Fresh Brewed Coffee.
Egg choice and coffee upgrades available.
No substitution for Tots.
More about Sunrise Coffee
Sunrise Coffee
3130 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas
|Croissant Bacon Sandwich
|$10.00
baked croissant, egg, cheese, avocado, herbed spinach, tomato and mayonnaise.
More about Golden Fog Coffee
Golden Fog Coffee
1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas
|Just Egg Vegan Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
|$5.75
Just Egg, plant based egg, on a vegan butter croissant with hummus, vegan cheddar and tomato.
More about Founders Coffee - Durango
Founders Coffee - Durango
6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Breakfast Croissant
|$9.00
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli
More about Baguette Cafe Sunset
Baguette Cafe Sunset
8359 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas
|CHOCOLAT CROISSANT
|$3.95