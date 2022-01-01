Curry chicken in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve curry chicken
Cornish Pasty Co.- Las Vegas
10 E. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
|$14.00
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
|Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
|$14.00
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
Aloha Kitchen - UNLV
4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas
|Chicken Curry
|$12.49
Clove Indian cuisine & Bar - 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A
7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A, Las Vegas
|CHICKEN CURRY
|$16.00
Aloha Kitchen and Bar
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Chicken Curry
|$12.49
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS
|Chicken Curry
|$12.49