Custard in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve custard
Marie Callender's #239
3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Custard Pie
|$14.99
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Custard Pie
|$14.99
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
|Slice of Custard
|$5.29
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
|Slice of Custard
|$5.29
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
Purple Potato Bakery
6370 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley
|9" Whole Creamy Ube Custard Pie
|$40.00
Please pre-order 48 hours in advance if consider to purchase these items. We will cancel the order if it's placed less than 48 hours (takeout/delivery).
Creamy custard with ube jam bottom pie baked with a caramelized top.
|Creamy Ube Custard Pie
|$7.00
Creamy custard with ube jam bottom pie baked with a caramelized top