Egg benedict in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon-N-Eggs Benedict$18.95
english muffin, smoked salmon, poached egs, hollandaise, spinach, red onion, capers, hash browns (contain green onions)
AvoVeggie-N-Eggs Benedict$15.95
avocado mashed on english muffin. grilled tomato, spinach, poached eggs, hollandaise, aged-balsamic, hash brown (contains green onion)
Ham-N-Eggs Benedict$15.75
english muffin, shaved ham, poached eggs, hollandaise, aged-balsalmic, hash browns ( contain green onions)
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
Main pic

 

FTP 8 - Centennial - 6420 Centennial Center Blvd

6420 Centennial Center Boulevard ste 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eggs Benedict$11.99
Two toasted English muffin halves topped with Canadian bacon and poached eggs with a rich Champagne Hollandaise sauce
More about FTP 8 - Centennial - 6420 Centennial Center Blvd
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon-N-Eggs Benedict$18.95
english muffin, smoked salmon, poached egs, hollandaise, spinach, red onion, capers, hash browns (contain green onions)
Ham-N-Eggs Benedict$15.75
english muffin, shaved ham, poached eggs, hollandaise, aged-balsalmic, hash browns ( contain green onions)
AvoVeggie-N-Eggs Benedict$15.95
avocado mashed on english muffin. grilled tomato, spinach, poached eggs, hollandaise, aged-balsamic, hash brown (contains green onion)
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin
Restaurant banner

 

Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Eggs Benedict$15.99
Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs & our Legendary Hollandaise on a homemade English muffin with House Potatoes
More about Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100
Banner pic

 

Bob's Eastside Deli

2900 E Patrick Ln STE 9, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Benedict Special$9.99
More about Bob's Eastside Deli

