Egg benedict in Las Vegas

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Smoked Salmon-N-Eggs Benedict
|$18.95
english muffin, smoked salmon, poached egs, hollandaise, spinach, red onion, capers, hash browns (contain green onions)
|AvoVeggie-N-Eggs Benedict
|$15.95
avocado mashed on english muffin. grilled tomato, spinach, poached eggs, hollandaise, aged-balsamic, hash brown (contains green onion)
|Ham-N-Eggs Benedict
|$15.75
english muffin, shaved ham, poached eggs, hollandaise, aged-balsalmic, hash browns ( contain green onions)
FTP 8 - Centennial - 6420 Centennial Center Blvd
6420 Centennial Center Boulevard ste 100, Las Vegas
|Eggs Benedict
|$11.99
Two toasted English muffin halves topped with Canadian bacon and poached eggs with a rich Champagne Hollandaise sauce
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100
3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Classic Eggs Benedict
|$15.99
Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs & our Legendary Hollandaise on a homemade English muffin with House Potatoes