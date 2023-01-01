Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg burritos in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve egg burritos

Greens & Proteins - Tropicana - 6. 5045 W Tropicana Ave #115

5045 W TROPICANA AVE #115, LAS VEGAS

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak & Egg Burrito$12.99
eggs, potato, steak, cheddar, fruit cup (1,005 cal, 53 fat, 76 carbs, 56 protein)
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bakon & Egg Burrito$13.95
A double flour tortilla with our cheese sauce in the middle, layered with fresh spinach, in-house made tofu scramble, Spanish rice, Thrilling Foods bakon and sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with our in-house spicy chipotle cream sauce. Contains soy & wheat.
